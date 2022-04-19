ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Suspect Fired Gun At His Mom In Atlantic City: Police

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A 31-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing a gun at his mother, authorities said.

On Saturday, April 16 at 8:09 p.m., Atlantic City Police Officer Ivaylo Ivanov responded to South Carolina and Baltic Avenues after receiving information from Sergeant Garry Stowe that a fugitive -- Kevin Robinson -- was in the area, police said.

Robinson was wanted after being involved in a domestic incident on March 26 where he assaulted his mother and fired a handgun in her direction as she fled into a bedroom, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries. Officers found evidence of gunfire in the residence. The suspect fled on foot.

Officers were able to take Robinson in custody without further incident.A handgun found next to him contained hollow-point ammunition and Robinson was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

In addition to drug and weapons offenses, Robinson, of Atlantic City. was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and terroristic threats,

Robinson was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5780 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

