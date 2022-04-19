ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Billboard Music Awards: Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers Among Artists Set to Perform

By Glenn Rowley, Billboard
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
NBC and the Billboard Music Awards on Tuesday revealed the first round of performers for the May 15 awards show.

Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Latto, Burna Boy and Rauw Alejandro are all slated to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next month.

While both Meg and Latto are making their performance debuts at the show — where they’re finalists for top female rap artist, alongside Cardi B — the Chili Peppers are returning to perform at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in 23 years. The rock band’s latest album, Unlimited Love, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week

Also performing at the Billboard Music Awards for the very first time: Nigerian rap superstar Burna Boy, as well as Puerto Rican singer Alejandro, who is a finalist in four categories this year, including top Latin artist.

As announced last week, Mary J. Blige will be honored with this year’s Icon Award during the telecast, following a long line of superstars to receive the trophy including P!nk, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cher, Celine Dion and more. The Good Morning Gorgeous singer will also grace the stage with a special, career-spanning performance of her own.

More major reveals about the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — including who’s hosting and who’s set to receive this year’s Change Maker Award — are expected in the coming weeks.

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate (formerly MRC Data).

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on May 15. The ceremony is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled PMRC. Robert Deaton is the executive producer of the BBMAs.

A version of this story first appeared on Billboard.com.

