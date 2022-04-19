ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

COVID-19 hits close to home, Columbus mother-daughter duo search for kidney following virus infection

By Amanda Peralta
everythinglubbock.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The COVID-19 pandemic affected many people in ways they often thought was unimaginable and that is no different for the Brown mother-daughter duo. 20-year-old Alia Brown was diagnosed with Lupus at nine years old and in 2014 one of her kidneys began to fail completely. She was...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

“Our little girl is a COVID survivor”, Mother believes COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and claims the virus left the young girl in need of an organ transplant

Mother says that COVID-19 completely destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys. She is now preparing to donate one of her own organs so she could give her young daughter another chance at life. The 9-year-old girl was rushed to the children’s hospital by ambulance on the same day she tested positive for COVID-19. The mother said that her daughter’s kidneys failed two days later. She believes that COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and made the severeness of her condition escalate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Model who lost both legs from Covid complications ‘happy to be home’ after over two months in hospital

An aspiring model from Florida who had her legs amputated after being infected with Covid-19 has returned home from hospital in time for her 21st birthday.Claire Bridges, from St Petersberg, Florida, was admitted to hospital in Tampa on 16 January this year with severe leg pain and coronavirus, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family.Though fully vaccinated, she was born with a serious heart condition, leading to grave Covid complications that stopped her heart and eventually forced doctors to amputate both her legs.But now her father Wayne Bridges has told Newsweek that she had been able to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tammin Sursok tears up as she reveals she and daughter Phoenix, eight, have tested positive for Covid-19 - after her husband almost died from the virus

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok has tested positive for Covid-19. The 38-year-old actress shared the news on Wednesday, revealing her daughter Phoenix, eight, also has the virus. It comes after Tammin's American producer husband Sean McEwen, 45, almost died during his battle with coronavirus when he contracted it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

“Doctors told me Covid gave my placenta a virus”, Mother says that COVID-19 destroyed her pregnancy and now her baby daughter has cerebral palsy and learning difficulties

The unfortunate mother says that COVID destroyed her pregnancy and broken her family in half after contracting the virus during early stages of her pregnancy. The mom says she was not vaccinated when she caught COVID-19. “Doctors told me Covid gave my placenta a virus, therefore my baby wasn’t getting everything she needed from it. COVID is not just a cold or a flu, it broke my family in half and it destroyed my pregnancy. It’s such a serious thing that it has to be taken way more seriously.” the mother said.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Society
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
City
Birmingham, OH
City
Lagrange, OH
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Health
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Baby, who was born prematurely with a rare condition and has been on a respirator most of her life, was sent home following a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment

The toddler who has been at the center of a years-long legal battle to keep her alive, has been discharged from the hospital where she has spent her entire life. The baby was born prematurely with lung and heart issues that required her to be connected to machines to survive. Doctors determined their continued intervention would cause unnecessary suffering and sought to end care. The baby’s mother has fought a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment. And now, her daughter has improved enough that she was released from the hospital and will now be cared for at home.
HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Man, who almost died when his lungs were severely damaged by COVID-19, says he will be happy if his survivor’s story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against the virus

The 65-year-old man, who nearly lost his life when his organs were severely damaged by the Coronavirus, said “If my COVID Survivor’s Story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against this virus then I will be happy.” According to his family, he was hospitalized for nearly 3 months. The 65-year-old man was initially cared for on the COVID-19 unit. But, his condition deteriorated and he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit, where he was put on a ventilator and into an induced coma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Transplant#Covid#Wrbl
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
Ok Magazine

21-Year-Old Model Loses Both Her Legs After COVID-19 Complications

The road to recovery has been a difficult one for 21-year-old Claire Bridges, but she is getting better everyday. The young model was released from the hospital just before her birthday last weekend and is now recovering at home in Tampa, Flor. after having both of her legs amputated due to suffering life-threatening complications from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother reveals how catching Covid-19 while she was expecting her daughter 'destroyed her pregnancy' - after she gave birth to baby who weighed just 1.9lbs and suffered a brain haemorrhage

A mother has revealed how catching Covid-19 while she was expecting a baby 'destroyed her pregnancy' and 'broke her family in half'. Stacey Jones, from Plymouth, who had not been vaccinated when she caught Covid last year, was concerned with the lack of movement from their unborn baby after the infection.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy