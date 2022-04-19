WATCH: Passengers celebrate as flight attendant announces masks are optional

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Passengers celebrated in the air after learning Delta made mask wearing optional on flights Monday.

Several airlines and transportation systems moved to drop their mask mandate Monday after a federal judge in Tampa struck down the Center for Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for airplanes and public transit.

The mask mandate, which was issued by the CDC on Feb. 2021, had been extended multiple times.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle for the Middle District of Florida said the policy “violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking,” and struck down the mandate Monday.

The White House called her decision disappointing, but acknowledged the mask order was “not in effect at this time.”

A video shows passengers on a Delta flight between New York and San Francisco applaud when a flight attendant announced the news Monday.

“And I just checked with the company, and the company position is, Delta’s position is masks will be optional this evening for all crew and passengers as well,” the flight attendant said. “So it is cause for celebration. For those who want to wear masks, please feel free to, but it is optional. And that way we can alleviate the stress and discomfort.”

