Tampa, FL

WATCH: Passengers celebrate as flight attendant announces masks are optional

By Athina Morris
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Passengers celebrated in the air after learning Delta made mask wearing optional on flights Monday.

Several airlines and transportation systems moved to drop their mask mandate Monday after a federal judge in Tampa struck down the Center for Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for airplanes and public transit.

The mask mandate, which was issued by the CDC on Feb. 2021, had been extended multiple times.

Which airlines are no longer requiring masks on flights?

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle for the Middle District of Florida said the policy “violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking,” and struck down the mandate Monday.

The White House called her decision disappointing, but acknowledged the mask order was “not in effect at this time.”

A video shows passengers on a Delta flight between New York and San Francisco applaud when a flight attendant announced the news Monday.

“And I just checked with the company, and the company position is, Delta’s position is masks will be optional this evening for all crew and passengers as well,” the flight attendant said. “So it is cause for celebration. For those who want to wear masks, please feel free to, but it is optional. And that way we can alleviate the stress and discomfort.”

KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
BURBANK, CA
TheStreet

When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

Vacation cruising has nearly returned to normal. Passengers no longer have to wear masks onboard while they are indoors, and while capacities have not returned to 100%, they're approaching that number on some cruises. In addition, traditional and popular amenities have returned, including the self-serve buffet -- something that many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
