Atlanta, GA

MARTA: Atlanta’s Transportation Giant

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell-known to residents of metro Atlanta and familiar to regular visitors to our city, MARTA has been a reliable source of transportation for the city of Atlanta and outlying suburbs for over 50 years. Founded in 1971, MARTA was a much-needed response to a growing public transportation issue. After the Metropolitan...

Mo Lit
2d ago

I disagree. The service is horrible. it takes 2 - 3 hours to get anywhere on MARTA. The customer service is horrible. They are always nasty to patrons. The Northside system you have the better rapid train stations and on the Southside you have less than the image you present on the Northside. They have yet to extend the Southside rapid train service compared to what they have done on the Northside No, police presence on the train system. In my the earnest summation they are a divided system. There is MARTA for white inspired citizens of Atlanta, and there is a MARTA for black inspired citizens of Atlanta.

