ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selbyville, DE

Dorsey Hilliard Jr., Selbyville resident

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorsey “Bob Jack” Hilliard Jr., 73, of Selbyville, went home to be with his heavenly Father Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born May 15,...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Kenneth L. Swift, loved fishing

Kenneth L. Swift, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. Kenny was born May 16, 1947, in Wilmington, son of the late John and Emily (Higley) Swift, and is the youngest of eight children. Kenny was a 1965 graduate of Wilmington High School, where he played football and had the honor of playing in Delaware’s 10th Annual Blue-Gold Football Game. From a young age, Kenny learned the skill of masonry while working with his family, and retired as a mason nearly five decades later. His masonry skill played a defining role in how he would serve his country during the Vietnam War.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lora Lynn Kauffman, loved the beach

Lora Lynn Kauffman, 75, of Millsboro, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington. She was born May 17, 1946, in Lancaster, Pa., daughter of the late Ralph and Eva (Smeltzer) Garner. Mrs. Kauffman lived in Delaware for over 45 years, having formerly resided in York, Pa....
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame honors 11 athletes

The 23rd Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame banquet was held April 16 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, celebrating 11 inductees from Delaware’s three counties reaching back as far as 60 years. Vaughn Trammell, Cape Class of 1976, was recognized for the sport of track and field....
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Land Trust’s goal is more public access

The Sussex County Land Trust is taking steps to provide recreational access to some of its preserved properties. Over its 20-year history, the land trust has partnered with Sussex County Council, the State of Delaware and several nonprofit conservation agencies on 18 projects to preserve nearly 6,000 acres, including 2,000 acres of farmland, 2,000 acres of forest and 500 acres of wetlands.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Selbyville, DE
City
Millsboro, DE
Cape Gazette

Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

George D. Proud, honored veteran

George D. Proud, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Earl and Katherine (Hartigan) Proud. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shenandoah. After his time...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-4/23 & SUN-4/24-12-2:30~34573 DOE RUN~THE WOODS ON HERRING CREEK~LEWES

34573 Doe Run, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ The Woods on Herring Creek ~ Nature lovers’ paradise. Enjoy this large wooded 3/4-acre lot in the Cape Henlopen School district. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 X 6 construction, cedar siding, recently upgraded heat pumps to Train dual zone heating and has a new hot water heater. Home boasts tile foyer, formal dining room, and living room with large stone fireplace. Cabinet space is not lacking in this large kitchen that also features stainless steel refrigerator, pantry and eat in dining space for enjoying your morning coffee. 2 car garage under home features finished area that you can use for storage or a game room. Enjoy all the seasons of Delaware on your screened porch or wrap around deck. Residents of the Woods at Herring Creek enjoy a low annual HOA fee of only $400, which includes common area maintenance of the nature trail that has a beautiful view of Herring Creek, a pool, picnic area, basketball court, tennis courts and a meeting room were neighbors gather for meetings. Great location minutes to your favorite local restaurants, shopping, outlet malls, beach, and boardwalk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Joseph C. Rison, sports enthusiast

Joseph "Joe" C. Rison, 63, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, after a challenging battle with lupus. Born June 3, 1958, he was the son of James and Virginia Thompson. As a member of Local 100 for over 35 years, Joe recently retired from ADJ Sheet Metal as a project manager. He was a loving and caring son, brother, and uncle, and he truly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and puppies. Joe was a sports enthusiast and could always provide details on the Washington Nationals and other area sporting events.
LEWES, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Jack
Cape Gazette

Milton artist Kathy Buschi to host open house April 23-24

Local artist Kathy Buschi will open her gallery to the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at 15276 Hudson Road, Milton. She will be releasing her “Boardwalk Fries” painting and offering limited-edition prints in 8-by-10 and 11-by-14-inch sizes. Original...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Open Houses This Weekend in Delaware

The Oldfather Group of Compass RE is pleased to announce two more great Open House events for this weekend, one each in Millsboro and Frederica. The event in Millsboro will be held at 32435 Free Drop Way, which is located within the Baywood community. Scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, April 24, and hosted by the Oldfather Group's Martina McCrea, this home encompasses more than 2,000-square-feet in one of the region's most desirable locations.
FREDERICA, DE
Cape Gazette

Chiu Huei Lin, proud of Taiwanese heritage

Chiu Huei Lin, 77, of Millsboro, and formerly of Blue Bell, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Taichung, Taiwan, daughter of the late Jung and Liang Hsu Lin.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Richardson, loved sacred music

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots Way
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams understands Lewes’ challenges

To all residents of Lewes, Andrew Williams grew up in Lewes, and he and Rita are now raising their family in this wonderful community. As he has demonstrated in his time on council, he is committed to working for Lewes and protecting it for future generations to enjoy. He listens to residents and represents fresh ideas and voice for Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Mary A. Scheper, talented artist

Mary A. Scheper, 86, of Milton, passed away at home surrounded by family Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born to the late Melvin R. and Ernestine (Stephan) Jones May 20, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio. She grew up on a farm and attended Monroe High School. She later worked for GE, where she met and then married her husband of 27 years. They moved to Chicago and then New Jersey, where she raised her three daughters as a stay at home mom.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

A tribute to Lewes’ Leonia Robinson

This is not an obituary for Leonia Robinson. There are those in the Lewes community who have known her for far longer and can recount the details of her life far better than me. Rather, it is a tribute to a pillar of the Black community who was known by Blacks and whites alike, particularly through her extemporaneous rapping on any subject at any event, whether it be private or public. When I think of Leonia, I think of her fervent faith as a member of St. George AME, her loud voice either singing gospel songs and saying "Amen," or reciting an on-the-spot poem. I think of how she dressed for church from head to toe like we did in the past.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 4/20/22

Lunch with a Purpose highlights West Rehoboth youth program. Lunch with a Purpose held its April event at Rehoboth Beach Country Club April 6. Not even the overcast, windy day dampened the enthusiasm for those who attended in support of West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program. Attendees came with arms full of donations which filled the van and will help support the program.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Marie R. Savin, loved her family

Marie R. Savin passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Born in Lewes, Marie was the oldest daughter of William and Margaret Ritter. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John F. Savin Jr.; her granddaughter, Marian Patterson; her brothers,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Portico added to St. Peter’s in Lewes

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes is getting a front porch. Crews were on site April 19, using a crane to move large pieces of wood into place as work continues to build a portico off the front of the Second Street church. The vestry dedicated the portico in...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Lions support H.O. Brittingham Elementary School

The Milton Lions Club presented two donation checks to the teachers of H.O. Brittingham Elementary School. The donations will help defray costs for the fifth-grade team’s upcoming trip to the Philadelphia Zoo, and will also support the HOB Robotics Club competitions.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 4/22/22

Sussex County Council will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda are a possible vote on the amended wetland buffers and drainage ordinance, and a presentation from Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy