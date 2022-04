Big changes to Maine's any-deer permitting system will go into effect for the upcoming season. Here's how it will work. Big changes are coming to Maine's any-deer lottery. The details of the new permitting system are becoming clearer. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife first discussed the proposed changes in a work session that was streamed online back in January. The bill, LD 116, outlines the changes. The bill has cleared the Senate and House, and will now go to the Governor's desk to be signed.

BANGOR, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO