PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a party in Panama City Thursday night, as the community came out for the ninth annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce block party. It was all about friends, family, food, and of course fun. It’s hosted every year as a way to give back to the community and say thank you for all they do. Something that’s much needed between the hurricane, pandemic, and now wildfires.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO