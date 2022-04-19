ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 14 Revealed

By Melinda Lorge
 3 days ago
American Idol revealed its Top 14 Season 20 contestants during Monday night's (April 18) highly-anticipated results episode. At the top of the two-hour program, Ryan Seacrest told viewers that the results were in his hands, and they showed that 10 finalists were deemed safe after earning enough of America's votes with...

