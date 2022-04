MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A missing three-month-old boy has been found safe, leading officials to cancel the AMBER Alert issued for him earlier Wednesday. Anthony Crudup, Jr. had last been seen Wednesday morning at 12:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Marion Street in Milwaukee. As of 1:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported he had been found safe. During...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO