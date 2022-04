The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights have some history. These teams have faced in the Stanley Cup Finals back in 2018. This time around, while the Cup isn’t on the line tonight, the Golden Knights need a win to give their dimming playoff chances a boost. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Capitals-Golden Knights prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO