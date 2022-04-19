Georgia COVID-19 Data Interactive Map of the State

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University has partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health(DPH) to better fight COVID-19 in the state’s jails, prisons and other confinement facilities. The university has established the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics to manage a $7.2 million contract in conjunction with the Georgia DPH. The project’s two […]
Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the […]
ALMOST one million Americans are set to receive a new stimulus check payment. More than 800,000 residents in Maine could get the stimulus check payment after Governor Janet Mills signed the state’s $1.2billion supplemental budget into law on April 20. Lawmakers and cabinet members flanked Mills as she signed...
Several deaths now attributed to COVID-19 occurred days before Feb. 28, 2020, the day health officials originally reported the first death took place in Washington state and the U.S., according to the Washington State Department of Health. The first death attributed to COVID-19 in the state actually happened on Feb....
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
Most people can agree that working a retail job can be quite harrowing at times. Whether it be internal issues, problems with customers, or a whole host of other things that can go wrong, keeping a store running is far from an easy task. Those issues are amplified even further when you're the manager, and sometimes it just becomes too much to handle.
(WGHP) — If the thought of filling up the tank has you near tears, you're not alone. But you may find some comfort knowing your prices aren't the worst in the nation. GasBuddy has broken up the United States into five ranges in terms of average prices for a gallon of regular gas. As of […]
The housing market is burning hotter and hotter — especially in parts of the U.S. known for hot weather. Home prices across the United States rose 19.2% on an annual basis in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, and prices are up much higher in Sunbelt cities like Phoenix and Tampa.
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 1,663,132 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth as of March 23. Of those cases, 1,190,043 are confirmed positive cases while 473,089 are considered probable cases, which means there is no test result...
Comments / 0