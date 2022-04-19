ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia COVID-19 Data Interactive Map of the State

 3 days ago

Georgia was one of the first states in the nation to reopen businesses...

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
Georgia Southern, DPH to help fight COVID-19 in state confinement facilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University has partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health(DPH) to better fight COVID-19 in the state’s jails, prisons and other confinement facilities. The university has established the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics to manage a $7.2 million contract in conjunction with the Georgia DPH. The project’s two […]
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the […]
COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
