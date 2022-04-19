ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson wants husband Eric Johnson to model her men’s clothing line

By Melissa Minton
 1 day ago

Jessica Simpson is back — and ready to expand her brand.

After regaining full ownership over her namesake fashion line in October 2021 for the first time since 2015, the “With You” singer announced she plans to grow her Jessica Simpson Collection in major ways.

First up? Menswear.

“We are going into boys’ and men’s clothing, which I’ve always wanted to do, because I know how a guy’s butt should look in their jeans,” Simpson told People .

“My husband’s a good model for it, but he would never do it,” she added. “Maybe I could convince him.”

With daughters Birdie and Maxwell having appeared in their mom’s ad campaign in 2020, perhaps it’ll be easy to persuade husband Eric Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDF8c_0fDZV58B00 Simpson said husband Eric Johnson would be the perfect model for her menswear line, though he’ll take some convincing.

Menswear is just the beginning for Simpson, now that she has 100 percent control over her brand.

“We’re just now understanding it, because all these doors are opening, and we see how held back we’ve been. We’re going to have so much more coming and so many different product categories,” she said.

“[I] want to go into home interior design, I want to go into health and wellness for sure, because there are certain things with women, like in hormones and vitamins, [that I want to tackle]. I haven’t even done anything in beauty. I don’t have the beauty element, and I love skincare.”

