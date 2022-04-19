ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Rumored Van Halen Tribute Tour: 7 Questions We Have

By Andy Greene
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdE8B_0fDZV0iY00

Click here to read the full article.

Jason Newsted sent minor shockwaves through the hard-rock community late last week when he told the The Palm Beach Post that he’d been invited to jam with Alex Van Halen and Joe Satriani six months ago as part of a possible Van Halen tribute tour. The former Metallica bassist said he eventually realized the idea of finding any guitarist to play Eddie Van Halen’s parts was unlikely to work. “How could you?” he said. “There’s nobody that can top it, so how do you show it honor? I didn’t want it to be viewed as a money grab. And then it kind of just all fizzled.”

That seemed like the last we’d hear about this wild idea of a Van Halen tour featuring Alex Van Halen and Joe Satriani, but then Satriani went on record with the Rock off Nations With Dave Kinchen podcast where he confirmed Newsted’s report and added in a lot more detail, including the possible participation of David Lee Roth .

“I’ve been talking with Alex and Dave for about a year about doing something — a tour, something like that — that was gonna be a true tribute to Eddie [Van Halen] and the Van Halen legacy,” he said, according to comments transcribed by Blabbermouth . “For me, it was a terrifying prospect of doing something like that, but I realized that it was something that would be a real labor of love for me. I was just so honored to take on the challenge.

“It’s very complicated,” Satriani continued. “And all I can really say about it is that if it does happen, I know we’ll make it the greatest thing ever for the fans and we’ll all celebrate together not only the great Eddie Van Halen but the legacy that that band created, the amazing amount of music and the goodwill and good vibes they created as a band.”

Satriani’s statements solved some of the mysteries around this project, but we still have several big questions about the whole thing. Here are seven of them.

1. Who will play bass?
Jason Newsted is an incredibly gifted bassist, and we mean him no disrespect, but there are two former Van Halen bassists who would be much better choices. Alex’s nephew Wolfgang played with the group from 2007 to 2015, but he’s just getting going with his solo career and probably wouldn’t be eager to do this. The obvious choice for the role, then, is Michael Anthony. He’s not only a founding member who played on every album besides 2012’s A Different Kind of Truth , but his background vocals are a key part of the signature Van Halen sound. This project would have a lot more credibility if he were a part of it.

2. Is there a role for Sammy Hagar ?
When David Lee Roth came back to Van Halen in 2007, they basically purged the entire Sammy Hagar era out of existence. The group didn’t play a note of the music they made with him at any of the shows with Roth. But Satriani said this possible tribute tour would be “representing all the eras of Van Halen.” The problem is that Roth simply won’t sing songs like “Right Now” or “Poundcake.” Isn’t the obvious move to just bring in Hagar, in the spirit of the Sam and Dave Van Halen stadium tour that nearly happened in 2019 before Eddie’s health made it impossible?

3. Isn’t David Lee Roth retired?
Roth briefly re-launched his solo career in early 2020 with a Las Vegas residency and an opening slot on the Kiss farewell tour. Fans and critics weren’t super impressed with the state of his voice, and even Gene Simmons compared him to “bloated, naked Elvis.” (He later apologized for those comments.) Roth announced a series of Las Vegas shows late last year that were supposed to be his final live appearances, but they were canceled with little explanation. Did he pull them because he was in touch with Alex Van Halen about this tour? We have no idea.

4. Would Hagar and Roth be down to do this together?
Back in 2002, when they were both on the outs from Van Halen, Hagar and Roth hit the amphitheater circuit with their solo bands on a co-headlining bill. The shows were a lot of fun, but there was so much tension that a backstage wall was erected at some gigs to make sure they’d never even have to see each other. They were never onstage at the same time, and they walked away from the experience disliking each other more than ever. Have things calmed down enough in the last 20 years that they’d be willing to do this to honor Eddie? Once again, we can only guess.

5. Remember Chickenfoot?
This isn’t Joe Satriani’s first time entering the Van Halen universe. In 2008, he joined the supergroup Chickenfoot with Hagar, Anthony, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. They cut two albums and toured in 2009 and 2012, but they never played a single Van Halen song in concert. “We really do not want to dilute this band and become a Van Halen cover band, or become a Sammy Hagar cover band or a Joe Satriani cover band,” Hagar said in 2012. “The idea is that we are Chickenfoot, and we will stay that.” But if Hagar and Anthony join this tour, it’ll basically be Chickenfoot with Alex Van Halen subbing for Chad Smith. That would be a little weird, but also pretty awesome. (And it’s not like Chad Smith would mind. He’s a little busy this year with a tour of his own. )

6. Is there a space on this tour for Wolfgang?
Since the death of his father in October 2020, Wolfgang has made it clear that his focus is firmly on his solo career and his original music. “I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do everyday,” he told an online fan in 2021 who urged him to add his dad’s music into his show. “I’m not fuckin’ playing ‘Panama’ for you guys.” He’d certainly be “fuckin’ playing ‘Panama'” if he played bass on this tour, but couldn’t he open up with his solo band? It would expose his music to a huge audience and add credibility to the tour by having another Van Halen on the bill.

7. Could this really work?
A Van Halen tour minus Eddie Van Halen might be a hard sell for a lot of fans, but the presence of Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth would certainly help move a lot of tickets. Joe Satriani is also one of the few guitarists alive with the stature and chops to credibly play Eddie’s parts. If you add in Michael Anthony, you have the novelty of him sharing the stage with Roth for the first time since 1984. And if you throw in Hagar, you basically have the single best Van Halen tour possible these days. If the tour winds up being just Alex Van Halen, Joe Satriani, a famous bassist like Jason Newsted, and a ringer frontman, it would probably struggle. But add in the other Van Halen alumni, despite all the problems that would present, and the result would be something really special that would indeed honor Eddie’s legacy. Let’s just see if all the parties can somehow come together and make it happen.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Remember Taylor Hawkins: ‘A True Artist to His Very Core’

Click here to read the full article. Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson remembered Taylor Hawkins in a pair of poignant social media posts Saturday, hours after the Foo Fighters drummer’s death at the age of 50. Hawkins and Dave Grohl together delivered the induction speech when the prog-rock legends were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Foo Fighters duo then performed “2112” alongside Rush during the Rock Hall ceremony. “We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins,” Lee and Lifeson...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Joe Satriani
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Alex Van Halen
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Bob Weir
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#The The Palm Beach Post#The Rock Off Nations#Blabbermouth
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
PAHOA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Jason Newsted Claims Alex Van Halen Contacted Him About Potential Tour

In the aftermath of Eddie Van Halen's death, drummer Alex Van Halen has remained relatively quiet about his next musical move. But according to Jason Newsted, that move almost included a tour with himself and Joe Satriani. While speaking with the Palm Beach Post, the former Metallica and current Chophouse...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Man Who Murdered Jacqueline Avant Sentenced to 190 Years to Life

Click here to read the full article. The man who gunned down philanthropist Jacqueline Avant with an AR-15 style rifle at the Beverly Hills residence she shared with her music legend husband Clarence Avant was sentenced to 190 years to life in prison Tuesday. Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded no contest last month to Avant’s Dec. 1 murder and the attempted murder of a security guard, who was not injured when Maynor fired at him four to eight times. Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila said Avant was shot in the back after she was ambushed in the dark of her home. He said...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Joe Manchin Hobnobbed With Billionaire Trump Donors at Palm Beach Fundraiser

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Trump donor Nelson Peltz held a fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in Florida last month, CNBC reported on Monday. The $5,000-per-plate event attracted at least 50 executives, many of them notable Republican donors, as well as Manchin himself, who said he plans on running for reelection in 2024, according to one attendee. A spokesperson for Peltz confirmed the fundraiser at the former Wall Street executive’s $95 million Palm Beach, Florida, estate. “Mr. Peltz supports Mr. Manchin,” Anne Tarbell told CNBC in an email. “He believes Mr. Manchin is a rare elected politician...
PALM BEACH, FL
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy