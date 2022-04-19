BUSTED: Illegal Route 46 U-Turn Leads To Crystal Meth, Loaded Gun, Arrests Of Ex-Con Couple

Kelly Wilson, Dale Edwards Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS / BACKGROUND: SHPD

A pair of convicted felons both wanted on warrants had crystal meth in the car and a loaded gun under the seat when a South Hackensack police officer stopped them for an illegal U-turn on Route 46, authorities said.

The warrants turned up after Officer Steven Oliver stopped a Chevy Equinox with an expired temporary license plate driven by Dale Edwards, 45, who had an active warrant out of Montana, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

With him was Kelly M. Wilson, 40, who was wanted out of Falls Township, PA, the sergeant said.

Edwards, of Montana, and Wilson, of California, currently have been living in Brooklyn, he said.

Both admitted carrying crystal methamphetamine, Donatello said.

A 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun containing several rounds of ammo – and with a defaced serial number -- was found under the front passenger seat, he said.

Edwards and Wilson remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, April 19 following their arrests three days earlier. Both are charged with drug and weapons offenses – including being convicted felons in possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, South Hackensack police sent the gun to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Ballistics for analysis to determine whether it had been used in any crimes.

Assisting was Officer Edgar Olave, Donatello said.

