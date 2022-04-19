ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hackensack, NJ

BUSTED: Illegal Route 46 U-Turn Leads To Crystal Meth, Loaded Gun, Arrests Of Ex-Con Couple

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4at2hm_0fDZUqCM00
Kelly Wilson, Dale Edwards Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS / BACKGROUND: SHPD

A pair of convicted felons both wanted on warrants had crystal meth in the car and a loaded gun under the seat when a South Hackensack police officer stopped them for an illegal U-turn on Route 46, authorities said.

The warrants turned up after Officer Steven Oliver stopped a Chevy Equinox with an expired temporary license plate driven by Dale Edwards, 45, who had an active warrant out of Montana, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

With him was Kelly M. Wilson, 40, who was wanted out of Falls Township, PA, the sergeant said.

Edwards, of Montana, and Wilson, of California, currently have been living in Brooklyn, he said.

Both admitted carrying crystal methamphetamine, Donatello said.

A 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun containing several rounds of ammo – and with a defaced serial number -- was found under the front passenger seat, he said.

Edwards and Wilson remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, April 19 following their arrests three days earlier. Both are charged with drug and weapons offenses – including being convicted felons in possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, South Hackensack police sent the gun to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Ballistics for analysis to determine whether it had been used in any crimes.

Assisting was Officer Edgar Olave, Donatello said.

A 17-year-old Newark boy had a loaded gun in his pants -- and wasn't glad to see Paramus police -- when he tried to run during a traffic stop, authorities said. READ MORE....

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramus, NJ
City
South Hackensack, NJ
State
California State
State
Montana State
Daily Voice

563 Folds Heroin, Xanax, Oxycodone, $1646 Cash Seized In Atlantic City Stop: Police

A motor vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of a man for possession of a large quantity of drugs including heroin and driving while intoxicated, authorities said. At approximately 1:31 a.m., on April 12, Atlantic City Police Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue after observing the vehicle driving in an erratic manner, police said on Saturday, April 16.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Convicted Felons#Crystal Meth#Police Sergeant#Brooklyn#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff: Narcs Bust Paterson Man With 730 Heroin Folds, Ounce Of Crack, Drug Cash

Passaic County sheriff's detectives busted a Paterson man with 730 heroin folds, an ounce of crack and nearly $1,500 in drug cash, authorities said. Manuel Ramos, 44, was charged with drug offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest early Thursday, April 14, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
WATE

Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of 3 suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing several drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday that led to an apparent drug bust of more than 300 grams of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Cox, 38 of Sneedville, Tiffany...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
255K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy