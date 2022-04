COVID Photo Credit: PIRO4D Pixabay

Two new Omicron subvariants have landed in New Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports.

As of Monday, April 18, there were 80 cases of the highly-transmissable "stealth omicron" subvariants BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1., the outlet said citing health officials.

Nearly 90 percent of all new cases in the state are due to the BA.2 subvariant, according to the outlet. No deaths have been reported.

