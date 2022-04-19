ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

ISP: Child’s body found in Washington County woods

By Aaron Chatman
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON CO, Ind (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County.

Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came across the body while mushroom hunting.

Public help is needed to better identify the child, detectives say. Police describe him as a young, black male between the ages of five years old and eight years old. According to ISP, the child is approximately four feet tall and has a slim build and a short haircut. Detectives believe the child’s death occurred sometime within the last week.

Investigators have not released a time or cause of death as an autopsy is pending. If anyone has information that could help in the identification of this child, you’re asked to call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743 .

