Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE-WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 238, 242, 248, 250, AND 251 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 238, 242, 248, 250, AND 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 238, 242, 248, 250 and 251. * Timing...Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday for the Red Flag Warning. Late Friday morning through Friday afternoon and Friday evening for the Fire Weather Watch. * Winds...Southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
