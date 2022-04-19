ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Terrell by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oregon High Cascades and Siskiyous to include Highways 230 and 138 near Diamond Lake, Highway 62 near Crater Lake, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and Mount Ashland Road near Mount Ashland. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Central Highlands. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The highest snow amounts would be from Sundance to Lead. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Laramie Foothills and High Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Foothills and High Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435 436 AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 430 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 430. * WIND...Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph are possible Friday. * HUMIDITY...7 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 18:04:00 Expires: 2022-04-20 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Jayuya; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Ciales, Jayuya and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 615 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 19 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Northwest winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

