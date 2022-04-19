Special Weather Statement issued for Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The highest snow amounts would be from Sundance to Lead. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO