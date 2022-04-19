1 arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a caller threatening to kill his neighbor and any responding officers. Officials said the caller, Joshua Bloomfield, could be heard firing a gun during the call.
Officers got to the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 8:55 p.m. and said they were able to establish communication with Bloomfield, 28, of Bakersfield.
Officials said after less than one hour, officers were able to negotiate a safe surrender.
While being detained in a BPD patrol vehicle, officials said Bloomfield caused more than $400 in damage to the vehicle.
Bloomfield was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and vandalism.
