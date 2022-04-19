Ciara Plays Football With Russell Wilson While & Kids At White House Easter Egg Roll: Video

Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Ciara stunned at the 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 18. The 36-year-old singer looked beautiful as she and her family arrived for the annual Easter celebration, but she really left jaws dropped when she decided to play some football with Russell Wilson on the White House lawn. “Football. The Griddy. Family. No Shoes,” Russell, 33, captioned the video he posted to Instagram on Monday. “And a bunch of laughs.” The new Denver Broncos quarterback also called his wife the “#FootworkQueen,” and it’s a crown she earned.

While wearing a gorgeous pastel suit, Ciara caught the football and ran the obstacle course like a pro. Ciara has often been considered one of the most underrated performers out there, and seeing her literally dance around the obstacles might have some update her rankings. It was an adorable display of fun during the Easter event.

Ciara is just one of many celebrities attending the 2022 Egg Roll after the event was canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other stars announced to attend included Tony Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

This isn’t the first time that Ciara has been invited to the White House. She was a special guest when she was invited to help promote children receiving the COVID vaccine in November 2021. In the most adorable fashion, her sons Win, 1, and Future, 7, crashed her press conference, making it an extra cute way to get the message out!

While Ciara was booked for the event, she did attend with her kids, Future, Sienna, 4, and Win, and husband Russell Wilson, 33. The whole family has begun making some pretty big adjustments as the NFL star has moved from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Ciara and their kids joined the quarterback with appropriate matching orange outfits as he accepted his jersey to start with the new team back in March. With the new team, the family also put their Washington State house, which includes an in-home theater and studio, up on the market for $36 million.

The White House Easter Egg Roll was only the latest event that Ciara looked gorgeous at. The “One, Two Step” popstar has worn plenty of beautiful outfits to major events recently, including a maroon cut-out dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party back in March. While Ciara stunned in the red dress, Russell rocked an all-black outfit for the occasion. She’s shown off her range of styles with looks, including an animal print halter top dress for the Billboard Women In Music Awards.