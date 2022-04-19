ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Ocala after water main malfunction

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
OCALA, Fla. — If you live in Ocala, officials are asking you to boil your water before drinking, preparing food and even brushing your teeth.

A water main malfunction that happened on Sunday has caused bacteria to appear in the water supply.

The city said people living on Southwest 1st Avenue to Sanchez Avenue between Fort King and South East 12th Street, need to boil their water until further notice.

See a map of the area below.

#Bacteria#Malfunction#Water Supply
Orlando, FL
