Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs police say missing teen at center of Amber Alert has been located

By Miriam Battles
 1 day ago

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police in Hot Springs say the teen at the center of an Amber Alert search Tuesday has been found safe.

According to officials with the Hot Springs Police Department, the teen is safe with police, and she is being interviewed by officers.

There is no word at this time on the location of any other people in connection to this investigation.

Officials first activated an Amber Alert just before 10 a.m. after police had been investigating the case since Monday night when family members first reported the teen was missing.

Investigators said the teen was leaving her job with a coworker when a woman approached them asking first to use a phone and then to call from where the woman said her car was located in order for the woman to get the car’s GPS coordinates.

When the teen’s co-worker returned with her own car to take the teen home, everyone was gone. The co-worker alerted the teen’s mother, who told investigators she was able to call the teen. She said her daughter first said she was fine, but that a male voice then came on the line and demanded $10,000 or else the teen would be killed.

Investigators later in the day Tuesday said they had identified a vehicle of interest in the case and that authorities were using cell signals in an attempt to locate the missing teen.

Detectives with the HSPD note that they are still looking for the vehicle, a white 2021 Nissan Versa with Tennessee license plate 59BD82. Anyone with information on the vehicle or its location is asked to call 501-651-7709 .

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

