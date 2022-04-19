ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

New York Times names next editor to lead US paper

By Drew Angerer
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGhcY_0fDZRZQK00
The New York Times named Joe Kahn as its next executive editor /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

The New York Times on Tuesday announced the appointment of veteran journalist Joe Kahn as its next executive editor, the top newsroom position at the powerful US paper.

Kahn -- currently the Times's number two-ranked editor -- will succeed Dean Baquet, whose eight-year reign is due to end in June, the daily said.

The 57-year-old will be tasked with shaping the digital future of the Times, a leading liberal voice in world journalism, as it vies for audiences around the globe.

Kahn said securing readers' trust "in a time of polarization and partisanship" was one of his top priorities.

"We don't know where the political zeitgeist will move over time," the Times quoted Kahn as saying.

"Rather than chase that, we want to commit and recommit to being independent," he said.

Kahn has been managing editor of the Times since 2016 and has been credited with helping guide the paper into the digital era.

In recent years the Times has moved heavily into podcasts and TV documentaries, while its games section is another key source of revenue.

Kahn previously led the Times's international coverage and in 2006 shared a Pulitzer Prize for reporting in China.

Baquet was the first Black executive editor of the Times and his tenure brought 18 Pulitzer Prizes.

He oversaw hard-hitting expose pieces on Donald Trump's finances and the sexual misconduct of disgraced former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

But he also grappled with controversies, including an internal investigation which found that the paper's award-winning podcast "Caliphate" had failed to meet editorial standards.

The Times said Baquet has reached the age when Times executive editors usually step down: 65. The paper said he would stay on "to lead an exciting new venture."

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

New York Times Names Joseph Kahn Executive Editor, to Succeed Dean Baquet

(Reuters) -The New York Times Co named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy bolstered by acquisitions in recent years. Kahn, who has been the Times' managing editor -- the second-ranking title in the newsroom -- since September 2016, succeeds Dean Baquet. Baquet,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Baquet
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

'Doomed' CNN+ is 'under review' after just 150,000 signed up: New bosses at Warner Bros Discovery 'fire network's CFO and halt all marketing spending for the struggling streaming service'

The struggling news streaming service CNN+ appears doomed as bosses at its newly formed parent company slash its marketing budget and consider rolling the infant service into HBO Max, according to a new report. CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, which formed through a merger earlier this month, has slashed...
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Jack Dorsey regrets that he’s ‘partially to blame’ for the state of the internet today

Jack Dorsey says he has regrets about the social media giant he co-founded. Dorsey, who announced plans to leave Twitter in November, recently tweeted that he feels guilty about the role the company has played in creating a centralized internet, where a small handful of companies and platforms claim an outsized proportion of users and their data. With 217 million daily users, Twitter certainly qualifies as one of those platforms, along with other tech giants like Meta, Alphabet and Amazon.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzer Prizes#Getty Images
Primetimer

With 150,000 subscribers, CNN+ "looks doomed" and has reportedly suspended all spending on marketing

Axios' Sara Fischer reports that CNN appears to be kneecapping its nascent subscription service, which has had roughly 150,000 subscribers since launching three weeks ago. According to Fischer, "internal data shows that the shows that do well are the ones that mimic live TV programs, like 5 Things with Kate Bolduan and Reliable Sources Daily with Brian Stelter.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Streaming Pressures Push MSNBC to Cut Back on Hard News

Click here to read the full article. One of cable’s biggest news outlets has started to fill more of its schedule with something other than traditional news coverage. MSNBC has defined itself for the past few years by using the bulk of its daytime schedule to air breaking reports from NBC News personnel on the news of the moment, then amping up analysis and progressive opinion-making in the early afternoon and evening. Now, as media companies intensify their efforts to attract audiences via streaming video, the business behind the TV home of Joe Scarborough and Nicolle Wallace is in flux. Three different...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
China
AFP

America's weed legalization: five things to know

As pot smokers prepare to light up for "4/20" -- the annual counter-cultural celebration of cannabis held on April 20 -- the United States' legalization experiment blazes ahead. Just a few conservative states such as Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska have held off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy