ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson arrested after ex-GF alleges he threatened to kill her

By Quinn Allen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson has found himself in hot water with the law after he was arrested last week in Frisco, Texas for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to the Dallas Morning News. Wilson, who just signed with the Panthers in March as a free agent, is...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Super Bowl champion Damien Wilson arrested after incident with girlfriend, police say

Damien Wilson, a Super Bowl champion linebacker who is currently on the Carolina Panthers, was arrested in Texas last week after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend. The 28-year-old linebacker who was signed by the Panthers last month faces an assault with bodily injury of a family member charge, Frisco police Sgt. Stephen Byrom told the Dallas Morning News on Monday.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Frisco, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL RB arrested for alleged armed robbery

Former NFL running back Mark Walton continues to find himself on the wrong end of the law. The former Miami Dolphins running back was arrested in early February in Miami for his role in an alleged armed robbery. According to TMZ Sports, police documents say that Walton and another man...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Attorney: Cowboys player in SUV from which man was shot

DALLAS --  Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was riding in a sport utility vehicle from which a man was fatally shot about two months ago, Joseph's attorney said Friday. Cameron Ray, 20, was shot about 2 a.m. March 18 outside a nightclub in the Lower Greenville entertainment district of...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Wilson
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson: A Texas grand jury is considering another criminal charge

Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times is reporting that a grand jury in Brazoria County in Texas is considering evidence related to a tenth accusation of sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson. Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns a few days ago, shortly after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas rejected nine criminal cases. A decision is expected Thursday or Friday, and the complainant in the pending criminal case is one of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson. (Jenny Vrentas, The New York Times)
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Kelvin Joseph expected to be interviewed by Dallas police regarding murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is being asked by Dallas police to present himself for an interview regarding an ongoing murder investigation, sources told CBS Sports Thursday.The murder investigation in question involves the death of Cameron Ray, 20, who was killed following an altercation outside of a Dallas-area nightclub last month.On Friday, Dallas police asked for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to Ray's death.Ray was found shot at approximately 2 a.m. March 18 after police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue.The 20 year old was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.In a statement released Friday, Dallas Cowboys officials said they are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. "First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray's family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time," the statement read.  Anyone with information on Ray's murder is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Panthers#Espn#The Dallas Cowboys#The Kansas City Chiefs#Jacksonville Jaguars
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Cowboys Kelvin Joseph is not facing Criminal Charges in connection to murder | Two men arrested

The Dallas Police Department has arrested both 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English in connection to the murder of Cameron Ray. Ray was shot and killed after an altercation that took place on March 18th. The two men arrested are from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and according to the lawyers of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was with them during the time of the murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClutchPoints

Eagles eyeing up Deebo Samuel, per Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox

Earlier Wednesday, news broke that San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel wants to be traded. As if this NFL offseason hasn’t already been crazy enough. Now one of the best playmakers in football could be on the move. After that news broke, a couple of Philadelphia Eagles players let it be known they have their eyes open on the situation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwayne Haskins Accident Investigation Gets Sad New Update

Horrible news struck the NFL just a couple of weekends ago as it was revealed that Dwayne Haskins was killed while walking along a highway in Florida. According to a report from earlier today, it was revealed that Haskins was walking along the highway because he was simply looking to get gas for his car. This is news that was relayed by Haskins' wife Kalabrya during a 911 call.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
89K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy