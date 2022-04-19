Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson arrested after ex-GF alleges he threatened to kill her

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is being asked by Dallas police to present himself for an interview regarding an ongoing murder investigation, sources told CBS Sports Thursday.The murder investigation in question involves the death of Cameron Ray, 20, who was killed following an altercation outside of a Dallas-area nightclub last month.On Friday, Dallas police asked for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to Ray's death.Ray was found shot at approximately 2 a.m. March 18 after police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue.The 20 year old was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.In a statement released Friday, Dallas Cowboys officials said they are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. "First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray's family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time," the statement read. Anyone with information on Ray's murder is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO