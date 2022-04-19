ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bad Religion/ Jimmy Eat World to headline Four Chord Music Festival in Washington

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ApBJ_0fDZPkFr00

The Four Chord Music Festival has revealed its lineup for 2022.

Headliners include Bad Religion, Descendents, Pennywise for Friday and All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World, The Story So Far for Saturday.

The rest of the lineup will feature: Silverstein, Story of The Year, I Am The Avalanche, The Amity Affliction on Friday and The Staring Line, The Maine, Mom Jeans, and two other acts to be named.

The festival will take place at Washington Wild Things Park in Washington Pa.

This year’s festival will be on two dates: Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10.

Tickets and more information can be found at Here

This will be the 8th year of the Festival.

The Highlands will have a second entrance and exit
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
loudersound.com

Focus to headline prog Monday at Wokingham Festival

Dutch prog legends Focus will headline the prog day at this year's Wokingham Festival, which takes place at Cantley Park in Wokingham from August 27-29. Focus will headline on the Monday, August 29 and are joined on the bill by That Joe Payne, The Paradox Twin, Kepler Ten, Flutatious, Kindred Spirit Band and more.
MUSIC
YourErie

Ghana musical trio headlines Logan Music Series

The Logan Music Series returned to the campus of Penn State Behrend Thursday. The Okaidja Afroso Trio from Ghana provided the live entertainment at the Reed Union Building. Since 1989, the series, founded by Kay Logan, has provided a unique musical experience by performers from around the world. “Ghana is a small country in West […]
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, PA
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Chord#Bad Religion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

3 inmates captured after escaping Ohio jail

UPDATE 10:31 AM- All 3 inmates have been captured. UPDATE: Two of the inmates have been located and are in custody: Cole Taylor and Roy Agin Deputies are still searching for Veyon (WTRF)- Three inmates in an Ohio jail have escaped Monday morning. Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said that three inmates escaped from the Muskingum […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A suspect involved in a incident with Princeton Police Department was killed in a shootout with officers Saturday evening, April 16, 2022. According to First Sergeant McKenzie with WV State Police Princeton Detachment, a complaint was received from Princeton Police Department around 9 PM Saturday evening. The complaint reported that the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Three people hospitalized after house fire in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Steubenville fire officials confirmed that three people were hospitalized as the result of a house fire on 420 Orchard Street in Steubenville Sunday morning.  Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi confirmed with 7NEWS that a call came in around 11:45 and when they arrived on scene heavy smoke and flames filled two stories of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Adult, toddler killed in Steubenville fire

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An adult and a toddler died after a house fire in Steubenville on Sunday. Chief Carlo Capaldi with the Steubenville Fire Department says a 28-year-old female and 21-month-old male died. A three-year-old male was life-flighted to Pittsburgh in serious but stable condition. Chief Capaldi also told 7News the Ohio State Fire […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy