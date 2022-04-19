Code Ninjas prepare for its grand opening

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get ready to code! The grand opening for one of the fastest-growing kid’s coding franchises is opening this week in the tall city! Code Ninjas is inviting the public to celebrate its new location with a number of activities and a live DJ this Wednesday, April 20 th from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Code Ninjas is an educational program that exposes kids to coding, a program that’s used in popular video games like Minecraft. The purpose of Code Ninjas is to teach kids how to code, build video games, and learn how to problem solve as well as build up their critical thinking skills. Code Ninjas exposes kids to STEM skills in a safe and fun environment. The program also offers summer camps that kick off in June.

The grand opening for Code Ninjas will have giveaways, food, and outdoor games for the community to partake in as a part of the celebration. For those interested in the event, a free game-building session will be offered by appointment and sign-ups. The sign-up for the game building session will take place at 4 pm when the grand opening begins.

The owner of Code Ninjas Midland expressed how special the business is and why she wants to share its uniqueness with the community.

“We are excited to finally show the Permian Basin what we’ve been working on for the past several months, Code Ninjas is near and dear to my heart, and we’re excited to teach our kids about coding and how fun it is,” said Jaclyn Gaona, owner of Code Ninjas Midland.

Code Ninjas in Midland is located at 3211 W Wadley, Suite 13, behind Murray’s Deli, and the grand opening takes place Wednesday, April 20 th from 4 pm to 6 pm.

