LAUDERDALE-BY-THE SEA (CBSMiami) – South Florida beaches are packed with tourists and locals, all enjoying some fun in the sun during spring break. But with more people on the beach, that also means a lot more cars on the road and a lot more potential for cars and people to collide. Jane DiPierro had a very close call Monday night while she and a friend were walking in Lauderdale-by-the Sea. “I went to cross, she was behind me, and this guy was taking a right and he came flying around. If it wasn’t for her, he probably would have hit me,” she said. BSO...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO