Simply known as the texting suicide case, the upcoming Hulu original limited series The Girl from Plainville is taking on one of the most notorious and closely-followed cases by the media from the past decade. Actress Elle Fanning stars in the series as 17-year-old Michelle Carter, an unstable, possibly murderous young woman committing criminal acts all in the name of love, or for something else entirely. A highly anticipated series that attempts to pull off the massive feat of covering a messy, heartbreaking period of turmoil and deceit in small-town Massachusetts, here’s everything you need to know about The Girl from Plainville.

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO