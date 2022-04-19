ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Have you seen her? Kettering PD looking for missing teen

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoLjG_0fDZOzmn00

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department asked for assistance in finding a missing juvenile.

According to Kettering police , 17-year-old Dominiqua Bell was last seen at her home on Parklawn Drive on April 11 around 7:30 p.m.

Sidney business raided during human trafficking investigation

Bell is described to be a Black female, 5’3″ and around 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police do not have a description of her clothing and there are no known areas that Bell frequents.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective McGuire at (937) 296-2597.

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.



