Psyched Wellness CEO Buys This Many Shares In The Open Market

By Fermin Orgambide
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey Stevens, the CEO and co-founder of Psyched Wellness PSYCF, has bought 321,000 shares of the company in the open market at CA$0.125 per share for a total cost of of...

www.benzinga.com

