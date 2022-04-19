ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keele University launches £1m refugee scholarship scheme

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA scheme to offer scholarships to support asylum seekers has been launched by a university in Staffordshire. Keele University said the £1m initiative had been set up in response to the war in...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

British couple forced to leave a Ukrainian mother and her two children in Calais after trying to transport them to the UK blame the Government's 'painfully slow' refugee scheme

A British couple forced to leave three Ukrainian refugees in Calis have blasted the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme as 'painfully slow'. Graham and Angela Coton, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, delivered humanitarian aid to Lublin, Poland, on Saturday. On their way back, they had hoped to take a Ukrainian mother...
U.K.
BBC

NHS faces an Easter 'as bad as any winter'

NHS leaders are warning that the health service is facing the "brutal reality" of an Easter as bad as most winters. Latest data shows record waits for planned surgery and in A&E, as staff plough through a backlog fuelled by Covid. The government says there is hope on the horizon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Syrian refugee retraining to become teacher in Wales

A Syrian woman who arrived in Wales as a refugee two years ago hopes to get back into teaching in her new homeland. Inas Alali, who lives in Cardiff, hopes to be a role model for her children and "other refugee women who stop their life when they change their country".
U.K.
BBC

York anti-terror measures are waste of money, campaigners told

Anti-terror measures in York designed to prevent a vehicle attack are a waste of money, disability campaigners say an expert has told them. Bollards were installed in the city centre last year and a ban on blue badge holders accessing and parking on some footstreets was also introduced. But campaigners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Flats plan for former Coventry church are rejected

Plans to bulldoze a church and build flats in its place have been rejected. Proposals had been put forward for 14 one and two-bed apartments with 28 parking spaces to replace the empty Methodist Church on MacDonald Road in Stoke, Coventry. A total of 27 objections were put forward, with...
TWITTER
FOX31 Denver

Students raise money for autistic people in Ukraine

Temple Grandin, a school in Boulder that serves neurodiverse children, including those on the autism spectrum, is participating in a creative fundraiser to support autistic children and adults in Ukraine, who they believe have been forgotten during the invasion.
BOULDER, CO
BBC

Cornwall's Sunrise Centre marks 20 years

A dedicated oncology centre in Cornwall - built with the help of charity fundraising - has marked its 20th year. The Sunrise Centre opened in 2002 after more than £500,000 was raised by BBC Radio Cornwall's listeners towards the £5m cost of the building. A further £3.3m has...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
BBC

Tory MP asks government to halt North Yorkshire asylum centre plan

A Conservative MP has called on the government to reconsider opening a unit for asylum seekers in his constituency. Kevin Hollinrake has written to the home secretary objecting to the plan for a processing centre the village of Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire. The MP said he did not believe the...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Afghan refugees 'stranded with no idea of future life'

Eight months since thousands of Afghans fled from the Taliban and arrived in the UK, many are still living in hotels. Others are stranded in Afghanistan, desperate to get out. Earlier this year, the Home Office said about 37,000 asylum seekers and refugees were living in hotels across the UK at a cost of £4.7m each day.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Swindon GP says race was factor in failed job application

A GP who believes that his race was a factor in a failed job application for a senior role, has called for changes to the recruitment process. Dr Jason Seewoodhary said black and minority ethnic doctors leave Swindon because they do not feel they have a realistic chance of being promoted.
SOCIETY
The Independent

More than 11,000 Covid vaccine volunteers have decided to join NHS

Dance teachers and chefs are among more than 11,000 people who volunteered to administer Covid jabs to Britons during the pandemic and have since decided to take up full-time jobs within the NHS.When coronavirus began spreading across the world in early 2020, researchers got to work engineering jabs to fight the disease. By December, Margaret Keenan had become the first person in the UK – and the world – to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech injection outside of medical trials. Around 71,000 people took paid roles and thousands more volunteered to help with the UK’s Covid vaccination programme, making it the...
WORLD
BBC

Egypt female TikTok star jailed for three years for human trafficking

An Egyptian TikTok star has been sentenced to three years in prison after a court convicted her of human trafficking at retrial. Haneen Hossam, who is in her early 20s, was accused of exploiting girls for money through video-sharing platforms. She denied the charge, which was linked to an invitation...
WORLD
BBC

Dead fin whale washed up in Suffolk has strike marks

Scientists have confirmed a dead whale that washed up on a beach on the East coast is a fin whale. The mammal measured 12.3m (40ft) in length and was found on Bawdsey beach in Suffolk on Monday. The UK Cetaceans Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) which investigated the death said the...
ANIMALS
BBC

Mold Gold Cape: Artefact should be on display in Wales - academic

A priceless Welsh artefact should be brought back and put on display in Wales, an academic and blogger said. The Mold Gold Cape was found in Mold, Flintshire, in 1833 and has been at the British Museum ever since. Andrew Green said the museum should consider returning "to their communities...
U.K.
BBC

Billy Hood's family say UK government has not helped them

The family of a football coach in jail in Dubai has said the UK government has done "nothing" to help free him. Billy Hood, 25, was convicted for possession of cannabis oil, which is illegal in the UAE, but he says the liquid was left in his car by a friend.
U.K.

