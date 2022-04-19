Shooting victim, 7, dies from injuries; family seeks justice

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — One family is seeking justice after a seven-year-old boy was shot in the head on Downing Avenue Thursday evening.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed late Monday afternoon the victim has died from his injuries.

We spoke with family members of the victim who are still in shock, and say they need answers.

The family is mourning the loss of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger who was shot in the head Thursday in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue.

Yarger’s aunt said she is heartbroken and explained that she witnessed a group of children on the sidewalk and was shocked to see what happened next.

“I saw a group of kids outside. I heard like fireworks and I’m thinking they were pranking the neighbor and I wasn’t really paying attention. I saw my nephew on the ground. My nephew, that’s my nephew,” said Kaliah Burrows, aunt of the victim.

Burrows explained that she and others witnessed the shooting. However, it was difficult to identify who fired the gun.

Burrows said that her nephew will be greatly missed.

“He’s very outgoing, he was very happy. I just want to know who did this to my nephew. That’s my sister,” said Burrows.

“Everybody disappeared… It’s hard for me. He wasn’t only my nephew, he was my friend. He was a wonderful kid. I don’t know why this happened like this,” said Alex Santiago, uncle of victim.

“Every individual has been extremely cooperative with us, the juveniles, obviously it’s a shocking thing and a horrible thing, traumatic experience that they’re going to have to live with for the rest of their lives. They’ve been cooperative. The parents have been very cooperative and obviously that’s extremely helpful in a situation like this,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, City of Erie Police.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie Police continue to investigate this homicide in the hopes of bringing the family some justice.

Yarger’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help support them during this difficult time. The GoFundMe page can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.