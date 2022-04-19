ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Chosen’ boosted by fake anti-Jesus ad campaign

By Elizabeth Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAIhy_0fDZO9Pc00

( NewsNation ) — “The Chosen,” a series about the life of Jesus Christ , has captured the eyes of 400 million people.

It’s so popular that it’s currently coming in at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and has raised more money than any other crowd-funded media project in history.

A total of 19,000 people donated about $10 million to get the first season of “The Chosen” made.

How did it get so popular?

Perhaps part of the reason: A recent smear campaign against the show that included defaced billboards and advertisements on social media telling people not to watch it, which left people both confused and intrigued.

Why these drivers say more women should be truckers

As it turns out, the smear camapaign was faked. It was part of an advertising strategy, Dallas Jenkins, the director of “The Chosen,” explained on “Banfield.”

“I had to do a little bit of sincere apologizing because I think we missed the boat with our core fans. But the reaction from non-viewers, from people who are just discovering the show because of the campaign, has been actually extraordinary,” Jenkins said Monday night during an appearance on “Banfield.”

“People have been saying, ‘I wasn’t gonna watch the show, but now I am,'” Jenkins added.

Seasons one and two are streaming now, and the third season is fully funded and set to begin production soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

LCPD officer shoots, kills elderly woman armed with knife

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home. LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Downtown Bank Robbed; EPPD releases photo of suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) were sent to Downtown El Paso, after a reported bank robbery Monday afternoon. EPPD officers rushed to the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 221 North Kansas, after a reported bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. Officials closed off an area from Franklin […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more. […]
CROSSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
CNET

BeReal Is Social Media, Minus the Artificial Glamour

BeReal is a social media app that aims to give you a more authentic way to tell your stories. Instead of carefully curated images, BeReal offers "a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life," according to the company. BeReal users post a...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman calls out man who ‘had the audacity’ to take two work calls on first date

A woman has sparked a debate about dating etiquette after calling out a first date who “had the audacity” to take two work calls.Kelcey, who goes by the username @kelceybligh on TikTok, shared her experience in a video uploaded to the app earlier this month, in which she filmed her date discussing work while seated at their table.“On a first date, this man had the audacity to take not only one but TWO business calls…” Kelcey wrote in a text caption on the video, adding: “Is this a joke?”In the video, Kelcey’s date could be heard discussing what sounded like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ad Campaign#Rotten Tomatoes#The Chosen
Chip Chick

She Probably Should Join The FBI After Showing TikTok How She Is Able To Find Guys Online

We've all seen someone in public and immediately had regrets after watching them walk away and not having the guts to introduce ourselves. The real question is, what do we do in that moment of realization? Do we chase after them and express our admiration or become the next FBI agent and pretend the cute fella who just walked off is on our most-wanted list?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
InspireMore

Iconic Meme Kids Finally Meet After FaceTiming Every Day For Years.

Kids seem to have a knack for making new friends in all kinds of circumstances, but the story behind Ava Ryan and Gavin Thomas’ friendship is especially unique. It all started when both of them went viral on Vine, a video app that no longer exists. For Ava, it started with a video of her at 18 months old where she passionately repeats “I smell like beef.” Gavin, on the other hand, became known for his iconic facial expressions that still make for the best reaction images.
RELATIONSHIPS
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy