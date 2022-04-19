9 Celebs Who Issued Their Partner A Relationship Ultimatum And How That's Going For Them

Before Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child, it turns out that Cardi had issued the Migos rapper an ultimatum . She explained that while they were still dating, Offset had told her that he knew she would have his baby one day — except Cardi wasn't about to do that without a ring on her finger.

"We were making out and he was like, ‘You’re going to have my baby one day,’ and I was like, ‘We ain’t having no baby. You have to marry me,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, let’s get married,’” Cardi told Essence .

And while Cardi had laid down the law, the couple still didn't get married until Cardi brought it again up in the middle of an argument. Cardi reminded Offset that he said he was going to marry her...and so he did! The couple tied the knot in the bedroom of Offset's Atlanta home in September of 2017 — and then welcomed their daughter Kulture the following year.