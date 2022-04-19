9 Celebs Who Issued Their Partner A Relationship Ultimatum And How That's Going For Them

Related
Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50
When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Jennifer Lopez’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships, Exes and Flings
As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Cameron Diaz Goes Makeup-Free & Dresses Down For Solo Outing: Photos
The former actress looked incredible as she showed off her natural beauty for a fun day of retail therapy. Cameron Diaz may not be appearing on the big screen anymore, but she still looks like a movie star! The retired actress, 49, was spotted looking as gorgeous as ever while enjoying some retail therapy in Santa Monica, California on Thursday (April 7). She let her natural beauty shine as went virtually makeup free while taking over the tony Los Angeles neighborhood in an all-black casual ensemble, as seen in photos here.
Now We Know Why Bruce Willis Spent the Lockdown with Demi and Daughters and Not with Wife, Little Girls
When it’s all said and done, Demi Moore is getting her angel wings. We may have forgotten this, but Demi welcomed ex husband Bruce Willis into her Idaho home for the pandemic lockdown beginning in March 2020. Bruce was far from his wife, Emma, and two young daughters, who...
Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes
She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
Kaley Cuoco’s Relationship History Includes Romances With Fellow Actors and 2 Failed Marriages
There will be no “third time’s a charm” when it comes to marriage for Kaley Cuoco. The Flight Attendant star is swearing off matrimony forever following her divorce from second husband Karl Cook. The actress has had one other marriage and some high-profile romances with fellow actors.
Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’
Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
Here’s How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben & J-Lo’s Engagement & If She’s Invited to the Wedding
Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the family. Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement shows she knows Bennifer is in it for the long run. Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Their marriage came a year after Affleck’s split from Lopez, whom he dated from 2001 to 2004 and got engaged to in 2002. Three years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck and Lopez reunited. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022. “So I have a...
Kaley Cuoco’s Dating History: From Johnny Galecki and Ryan Sweeting to Karl Cook and More
Looking for The One. From her costar romance with Johnny Galecki to her marriages to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco’s love life has been making headlines for years. The actress walked down the aisle for the first time in 2013, when she wed Sweeting. After 21 months of marriage, however, Cuoco announced their […]
Mila Kunis Greets Leonardo DiCaprio After Randomly Running Into Him at Private Jet Terminal
Mila Kunis just bumped into a fellow A-lister! On Friday, the 38-year-old actress was spotted greeting Leonardo DiCaprio at a private jet terminal in Van Nuys, California, after randomly running into the 47-year-old actor. Kunis, sporting a pink and blue tie-dye sweat suit, grinned as she approached DiCaprio, who was...
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51
The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
Jennifer Garner Reportedly Approves of Ben Affleck Building a Future With Jennifer Lopez
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be moving full steam ahead toward blending their families together permanently, but there is one person who is making this process very easy for them: Jennifer Garner. As Affleck’s ex-wife, she reportedly is giving the relationship a big thumbs-up and feels that the co-parenting process with their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, is going smoothly because The Tender Bar actor is so blissfully in love. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Garner and Affleck “get along well” and The Adam Project star “is...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Soon Call a 17-Bathroom Mansion Home
When it comes to relationship milestones, moving in with a significant other is perhaps second only to getting hitched. There’s a reason why some psychologists have likened shopping for a shared living space at Ikea to a relationship death trap: The chances that you and your partner will be in 100 percent agreement with each and every design decision are slim to none. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been down this road before, and it’s a good thing their rekindled romance is by all accounts going swimmingly because boy, do they have decisions to make now that they’re going down it again. TMZ reports that the pair is in escrow for a roughly $55 million mansion on a 20,000-square-foot estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property, which is surrounded by woods, comes complete with 10 bedrooms, four kitchens, a wine cellar, an at-home movie theater, and an infinity pool. Oh, and it’s also overflowing with bathrooms. How many, you might ask? No less than 17.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Marriage looks good on them! Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth have kept their relationship relatively low-key in the decade since they tied the knot. The actress and the talent agent began dating in 2010 and became engaged soon after. They married in 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee the following year. Witherspoon opened up about […]
Sean Penn Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About His Marriage: ‘I Was Neglectful’
While holding nothing back, Sean Penn just opened up about his third marriage in the new cover story for Hollywood Authentic. The Milk star, 61, admitted he is still in love with his estranged wife, actress Leila George, 30, who filed for divorce from him in October of last year.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Longtime Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together
Jake Gyllenhaal is stepping out with his girlfriend. On Sunday, the 41-year-old actor made a rare red carpet appearance with his longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu, at the Paris premiere of his upcoming flick, Ambulance. Gyllenhaal looked dapper in a blue suit jacket, white collared shirt and black pants, while his...
Channing Tatum learned to dance from grandmothers at parties
During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday the Magic Mike star revealed that he was a bit of a late bloomer when it came to dancing. Tatum recalled of how he was taught to dance by a grandmother at a friend's 15th birthday party when he was a teenager, "It was survival”. "I was a tall skinny white kid from Florida and I couldn't dance with any of the Spanish girls at the quinceañeras.”, Channing Tatum via the Late Late Show.
Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Kathryne Padgett After J.Lo and Ben Affleck Engagement
Watch: Alex Rodriguez TROLLED Over Bennifer's Engagement. Alex Rodriguez is stepping up to the plate again in the game of love. The former New York Yankees star was spotted on April 12 cruising in his red Porsche with Kathryne Padgett, who he's recently been seen with on several occasions. That...
