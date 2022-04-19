16S rRNA and metagenomic shotgun sequencing data revealed consistent patterns of gut microbiome signature in pediatric ulcerative colitis

The voltage-dependent anion channel 1 (VDAC1) was first described as a mitochondrial porin that mediates the flux of metabolites and ions, thereby integrating both cell survival and death signals. In the nervous system, the functional roles of VDAC1 remain poorly understood. Herein, the rat retina was employed to study VDAC1. First, it was observed that even subtle changes in VDAC1 levels affect neuronal survival, inducing severe alterations in the retinal morphology. We next examined the regulation of VDAC1 after traumatic retinal injury. After mechanical trauma, SOD1 translocates towards the nucleus, which is insufficient to contain the consequences of oxidative stress, as determined by the evaluation of protein carbonylation. Using in vitro models of oxidative stress and mechanical injury in primary retinal cell cultures, it was possible to determine that inhibition of VDAC1 oligomerization by 4"²-diisothiocyano-2,2"²-disulfonic acid stilbene (DIDS) rescues cell viability, impacting microglial cell activation. We next focused on the regulation of VDAC1 after retinal mechanical injury. VDAC1 was promptly upregulated 2"‰h after lesion in the plasma membrane and endoplasmic reticulum rather than in the mitochondria, and multimers of VDAC1 were assembled after lesion. DIDS intraocular application decreased apoptosis and prevented microglial polarization, which confirmed in vitro observations. Considering the role of microglia in neuroinflammation, multiplex evaluation of cytokines showed that DIDS application disorganized the inflammatory response 2"‰h after the lesion, matching the fast regulation of VDAC1. Taken together, data disclosed that fine regulation of VDAC1 influences neuronal survival, and pharmacological inhibition after trauma injury has neuroprotective effects. This protection may be attributed to the effects on VDAC1 abnormal accumulation in the plasma membrane, thereby controlling the activation of microglial cells. We concluded that VDAC1 is a putative therapeutic target in neuronal disorders since it integrates both death and survival cellular signaling.

GOOGLE ・ 1 DAY AGO