ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

At least six people killed in explosions near capital of Afghanistan

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WK9MY_0fDZN9NP00

A t least six people were killed and 11 wounded on Tuesday after multiple explosions targeting educational facilities rocked Afghanistan 's capital.

The blasts occurred in rapid succession and came from improvised explosive devices set off near the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and the Mumtaz Education Center several miles away, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran .

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND TO HOUSE AFGHAN REFUGEES ON CAMPUS

"According to preliminary statistics, in the series of explosions this morning that took place in the entrance gate of the school of Martyr Abdul Rahim in the area of District 6, six of our compatriots were martyred, and 11 others were injured," Zadran said in a statement, per a Google translation. "Security forces are currently on the scene, and an investigation has been launched into the attack."

Some reports indicate as many as 17 civilians may have been wounded in the explosions. Both sets of blasts took place in the neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, which is a predominantly Shiite Muslim community. Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School was targeted with at least three explosions, and the Mumtaz Education Center was hit with at least one, according to Zadran.

The motive for the attack is not immediately clear. The Taliban have denied any involvement in the explosions, and so far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility, CNN reported.

Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School is a prominent all-boys school within the country, and it is located in an area that has previously been attacked by the Islamic State and other terrorist groups due to its Shiite population, the BBC reported. Students were exiting morning classes when the explosions were set off, per the outlet.

There have not been reports of casualties at the Mumtaz Education Center, according to the Associated Press .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

An estimated 10% to 15% of Afghanistan's population is Shiite, with the rest mostly being Sunni Muslim, according to the State Department .

Since the Taliban reclaimed Afghanistan last year, girls are only permitted to study up to the sixth grade. Boys are allowed to pursue higher levels of education.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Struggling to survive in cash-starved Afghanistan

Five-year-old Fazlur Rahman has a stage four tumour in his neck and Afghan doctors are battling to prolong his young life with chemotherapy. He lies in an overcrowded and under-resourced cancer ward in Kabul's Jamhuriat hospital, one of just three cancer centres still functioning in the country. At the hospital...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Taliban#Kabul#University Of Maryland#Shiite Muslim#Cnn
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Syria's Air Defences Confront 'Israeli Aggression', State Media Report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
MILITARY
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

In rare video appearance, Al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri praises Muslim student in India hijab row

Terrorist group al-Qaeda has released a rare video of its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in which he praises an Indian Muslim woman who defied a ban on Islamic headscarves. In February, Muslim students wearing hijab were heckled and hounded by large groups of people wearing saffron scarves – a colour associated with the Hindutva ideology in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.A student from Mandya district shouted “allah-hu-akbar” as the Hindu radicals jeered at her with “jai shree ram [hail lord ram]”.The video released on Tuesday by As-Sahab Media, Al-Qaeda’s official media wing, and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, shows...
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy