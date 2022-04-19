ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kymeta to Offer Mission-Critical LEO Satellite Connectivity Services to Government Market Through New Partnership with OneWeb Technologies

Kymeta (kymetacorp.com), a world leading company for flat panel antennas making mobile global, and OneWeb Technologies (onewebtechnologies.net), the premier provider of innovative and secure commercial satellite communications application solutions, announced today an agreement to distribute reliable, secure, and cost-effective broadband connectivity services to the U.S. government. The new managed...

