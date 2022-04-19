ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how engineers fixed the bridge that must legally wobble

By Derya Ozdemir
 1 day ago
If you're not an avid bridge enthusiast, you likely haven't heard of the iconic Daly's Bridge in Cork, Ireland. YouTuber Tom Scott's latest video, who is best known for his concise educational videos on a wide range...

Daily Mail

Council says huge '£200,000' marble headstone built for 'traveller king' boxer 'Big Willy Collins' WAS given planning permission but has broken rules because finished structure didn't match its original design

Council chiefs today said Britain's 'biggest headstone' was given permission - but it broke planning law as the finished structure didn't match its original plans. Sheffield City Council said it had now 'reached out' to the family to discuss changes that will be needed to bring it back in line with the cemetery's regulations.
The Independent

Roads running ‘reasonably freely’ on Good Friday amid warnings of travel chaos

Travel chaos was not as bad as initially feared on Good Friday despite large traffic jams in some areas of the country, as temperatures hit 20C (68F) in the early afternoon.An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to as P&O Dover-Calais services remained suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.Images showed huge lines of cars stretching...
Robb Report

Meet the AirYacht, a Bonkers Superyacht-Blimp Hybrid Concept That Can Cruise Both Sea and Sky

Click here to read the full article. AirYacht may not have the most original moniker, but the new concept is undeniably inventive. Envisioned by Guillaume Hoddé and Matthieu Ozanne, the new two-in-one vessel comprises a luxe 197-foot superyacht and a giant 656-foot blimp that together enable cruising in either the skies or seas. The Swiss outfit that created it, which is also called AirYacht, says the two vessels can also be separated and used independently for even more versatility. The detachable balloon, known as the “airship,” is currently powered by a hybrid propulsion system, though the team hopes it will run exclusively...
The Independent

Devices to stop drivers speeding ‘could be fitted to all new cars’

Speed limiters are set to be fitted to all new cars under government plans to fall in line with new EU regulations, according to a report.A consultation will be announced by ministers imminently on a number of vehicle safety measures that will set off an alarm or reduce engine power if drivers go above a certain speed limit, The Daily Telegraph reported.The technology, known as “intelligent speed assistance”, is dependent upon GPS tracking and cameras on the vehicle and was previously described as a “big leap forward” in road safety by EU officials.Tory MP Craig Mackinlay, who is the chairman...
Tree Hugger

Breathaboard Is a Greener Alternative to Drywall

Drywall. Gypsum board. Plasterboard. Call it what you will, but it's terrible stuff. Architect and writer Steve Mouzon once summed up its problems: "They call that boring white stuff we put on our walls 'drywall' because so long as you keep it dry, you have a wall. But just as soon as it gets wet, it turns to messy mush. And even if it doesn't fall apart, it loves to host mold and mildew and make your family sick." It's why I am always writing about alternatives from my desk surrounded by plywood and concrete block. There is also the not-so-small matter of carbon: According to the recent EMBARC study, interior finishes are responsible for as much as 10.8% of material carbon emissions in a new home.
