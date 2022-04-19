Here's how engineers fixed the bridge that must legally wobble

Drywall. Gypsum board. Plasterboard. Call it what you will, but it's terrible stuff. Architect and writer Steve Mouzon once summed up its problems: "They call that boring white stuff we put on our walls 'drywall' because so long as you keep it dry, you have a wall. But just as soon as it gets wet, it turns to messy mush. And even if it doesn't fall apart, it loves to host mold and mildew and make your family sick." It's why I am always writing about alternatives from my desk surrounded by plywood and concrete block. There is also the not-so-small matter of carbon: According to the recent EMBARC study, interior finishes are responsible for as much as 10.8% of material carbon emissions in a new home.

