‘The Mandalorian’ actor, Helen Mirren’s stepson, Rio Hackford dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Rio Hackford has died at the age of 51.

Hackford came from a family tied to Hollywood. His father was Oscar-winning filmmaker Taylor Hackford. His stepmother is Helen Mirren, who paid tribute to her stepson on Instagram with a photo and the simple caption “El Rio.”

Hackford’s first role was in the film “Pretty Woman.” He also appeared in “Jonah Hex,” Fred Claus” and “Trumbo.” He appeared in the film “Swinger” as Skully, who fought with Patrick Van Horn, Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau’s characters, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He also appeared on the small screen in “True Detective,” “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” “Treme” and most recently, Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” miniseries.

Hackford was also the actor in the motion capture suit for IG-11, the bounty hunter-turned-nanny droid, in “The Mandalorian,” a character voiced by Taika Waititi and helped save Grogu at the end of season 1.

Hackford also had a career off-screen as the owner of several bars in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New Orleans, People magazine reported.

Hackford died last week in Huntington Beach, California, after an illness, his brother told Variety.

He leaves behind his wife, musician Libby Grace, and two children, along with his father, stepmother and brother, according to Variety.

