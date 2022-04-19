ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota Marine veteran wins $1M from lottery, just wants golf cart

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota Marine veteran won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Florida Lottery scratch off game.

James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00. He bought the scratch off for $20.

Musselwhite said his big plan for his winnings is just a new golf cart since he already traveled the world while serving in the United States Marine Corps.

“I guess the only thing I really want now is a new golf cart,” he said.

The Florida Lottery said Musselwhite bought the ticket at Circle A Food Place at 3637 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota. The store got a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK includes six top prizes of $5 million. The game launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes. The overall odds for winning the game are one-in-2.97.

