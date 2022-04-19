Sarasota Marine veteran wins $1M from lottery, just wants golf cart
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota Marine veteran won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Florida Lottery scratch off game.
James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00. He bought the scratch off for $20.Winter Haven man wins $1M lottery prize, plans to buy wife’s dream home
Musselwhite said his big plan for his winnings is just a new golf cart since he already traveled the world while serving in the United States Marine Corps.
“I guess the only thing I really want now is a new golf cart,” he said.
The Florida Lottery said Musselwhite bought the ticket at Circle A Food Place at 3637 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota. The store got a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK includes six top prizes of $5 million. The game launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes. The overall odds for winning the game are one-in-2.97.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 3