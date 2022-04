A 56-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he ran over a woman with his SUV following a minor crash in Elizabeth, authorities said. Vincent Jean and the 23-year-old woman had gotten into an accident on Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road, when the woman got out and was taking pictures of the vehicles from the sidewalk around 8:30 a.m., according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO