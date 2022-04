A foreign exchange student from Spain was presented with the key to the town of Rosepine this week by the City Council and Mayor Donna Duvall. Alejandro De Dios said it was a very special moment to receive such an honor during the town’s regular council meeting Monday night. He said it was one of many enjoyable things he has experienced during his eight months living in Rosepine.

