On this day... author tries to 'jump-start' Texas town with UFO story

By R. Dallon Adams
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago
While Marfa, Texas may be the Lone Star town most readily associated with 'strange lights' and modern UFO sightings, a town in North Texas planted its flag in extraterrestrial visitation lore on this day in history at the end of the nineteenth century, according to a historical account. (Digital Art/Getty Images)

While Marfa, Texas may be the Lone Star town most often associated with 'strange lights' and modern UFO sightings, at the end of the nineteenth century, a town in North Texas planted its flag in extraterrestrial visitation lore this week in Texas history, according to a historical account from the Texas State Historical Association.

On April 19, 1897, S. E. Haydon, a Wise County cotton buyer, "released a fictional 'news' story in the Dallas Morning News describing the crash of a mysterious airship just outside of town," according to the TSHA. So, why did he release the story about the crashed craft?

Founded in the mid-19th century, Aurora grew "considerably" by the mid-1880s, but a spotted fever outbreak in the late-1880s and ensuing fears of the endemic "caused a mass exodus," according to the TSHA post. The Burlington Northern Railroad abandoned its plans to construct tracks through Aurora two years later and "most of the few remaining inhabitants moved to Rhome, the site of a new railroad stop two miles to the southeast," the post states.

The TSHA explained that the news of the crashed airship succeeded in causing a "sensation" since UFO tales near Forth Worth "were already current," although the city of Aurora remained "comatose," noting that the postal service was discontinued in 1901.

"The construction of State Highway 114 through the town in 1939 probably saved it from extinction," the post states. "In the early 1970s Aurora underwent a rebirth as the town became a bedroom community of Fort Worth."

Following the crash, "the pilot, described as not of this world, died from his injuries and was given a Christian burial in the town cemetery," reads a portion of an NBCDFW report about the incident, noting that the "townspeople gave him the name Ned" and people visit the gravesite, "often leaving behind trinkets."

According to a 1979 New York Times article , Aurora cemetery association members "have spent evenings camped out at the site to prevent the supposed body from being exhumed." The article also states that S.E. Hayden "saved" Aurora from "anonymity," describing the author as a person "who wrote the newspaper stories solemnly describing the crash that allegedly dismembered the pilot and destroyed the judge's window, watering trough and flower garden."

As noted in a Chron article detailing the event, a small historical marker "near" the local Aurora Cemetery is "the only reminder of the visit." In 2018, it was reported that the UFO grave marker had been stolen.

