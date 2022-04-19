ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

The Seasoning Crab is Murfreesboro's latest seafood boil restaurant

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 1 day ago

Land-locked Murfreesboro has another option for seafood.

The Seasoning Crab opened without much fanfare — a soft opening, if you will — two weeks ago at 740 N.W. Broad St. in Murfreesboro.

Red Crab: Juicy Seafood took over after Logan's Roadhouse closed in 2017, and operated in that location for a little more than a year but closed after declining sales.

This is another restaurant that features crab and seafood boils, a dining trend that has become popular in recent years.

The menu at Seasoning Crab centers around a seafood boil, which has culinary roots in coastal regions of the South. Think crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams. But these seafood spots also add lobster tails, scallops and crab legs to the mix.

What's on the menu at The Seasoning Crab?

A boil features your choice of protein, seasoning, corn on the cob and new potatoes boiled in a big plastic bag that you dump onto a metal tray. You're given plastic gloves and plenty of napkins. Some places even offer a bib to protect your clothes, although The Seasoning Crab did not.

You choose from a list of seasonings: Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, or the "juicy sauce," which is a blend of everything with a spice level to suit (zero to flaming hot). Mix and match your proteins or opt for one of their combos.

I created my own combo with shrimp and snow crab legs, with the blended seasoning at a medium level. It was delicious and the perfect level of heat. I always hold out hope for good seafood at an inland restaurant. But my palate was pleased this time. I wish I'd opted for the "meatier" king crab, but I left full.

Not everyone loves this seafood boil thing. So there there are choices like pasta, chicken strips and wings, lots of fried seafood selections, soups and salads, and hibachi.

My husband chose hibachi salmon, which was served with stir-fried vegetables, stir-fry rice and noodles. He was supposed to get soup, but we didn't realize that until after we left. Not a big deal because he wasn't hungry we we left.

Because the seafood boil is the crux of the concept, I wanted to try it before I sampled the sushi. You'll find dozens of traditional and fusion sushi and sashimi.

What else to know about The Seasoning Crab

Seafood isn't cheap. That being said, I found The Seasoning Crab to be reasonable for what you get. Our bill was under $60 — pretty appropriate for that amount of seafood (including snow crab legs, which can range from $30 to $50). Whether you mix and match or choose one of the restaurant's combination platters, it's average of $30 to $38 per person for a seafood boil.

Love sushi? Seasoning Crab has a sushi lunch special from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Two rolls start at $12.99 and the sashimi lunch with nine pieces of chef's choice is $16.99. There's a hibachi lunch special at the same time that ranges from $14 to $18. Boiled and fried seafood baskets are also on lunch special from noon to 3 p.m. daily.

An 18% gratuity is added for parties of six or more — a pretty standard practice. You'll also find plenty of space for those big groups.

The Seasoning Crab is waiting on liquor licensing. So no alcoholic beverages are offered yet. But there's room for a full bar.

You should also bring a Sharpie to leave your mark on one of the wooden walls or posts.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Call 615-900-3558 and visit seasoningcrabtn.com/ for more details or to order online. The to-go menu is a little different than the in-house menus. The restaurant also has partnered with third-party delivery.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: The Seasoning Crab is Murfreesboro's latest seafood boil restaurant

The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

