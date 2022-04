You might think shrimp scampi has a fun name, but you might not know the origin of the dish. According to The New York Times, the recipe originally featured a "lobster-like crustacean" called scampi, but Italian cooks decided to switch out this seafood for shrimp when they brought it to the United States. Chefs kept the names of both crustaceans in the title, and continued to serve this buttery, garlicky seafood meal alongside pasta or bread.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 28 DAYS AGO