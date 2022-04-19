ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 39 cases of COVID-19

KRGV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 39 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 50s from Mission died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report...

www.krgv.com

Daily Fort Worth

Fully vaccinated against Covid-19, young woman had both legs amputated after contracting the virus and developing severe condition, goes home after 2 months in hospital

In most of the cases, Covid-19 vaccines are proven to work in preventing contracting the virus and developing severe condition if a fully vaccinated person gets infected with Covid-19. The protection of the vaccines wane over time and their efficacy and protection dropped against the Omicron variant, but vaccines still remain the best option we have in battling the deadly virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
KGW

Yes, there is a new coronavirus subvariant called XE

Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

As gonorrhea becomes untreatable, a repurposed vaccine may prevent it

An existing vaccine that prevents meningococcal disease may also be up to 40 percent effective at preventing gonorrhea infections, which are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, with some strains completely incurable. This discovery is according to a series of studies and commentaries published Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Though...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Syphilis, gonorrhea cases jumped amid pandemic: 5 CDC findings

Reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases fell during the start of the pandemic — likely due to a drop in screenings — but most rose by the end of 2020, new CDC data shows. The CDC's 2020 STD surveillance report, released April 12, is based on 2020 case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Human Services Department
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on...
TRAVEL
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Kait 8

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday. While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
MarketWatch

WHO says omicron variant now accounts for 99.2% of global COVID cases and warns that people are still developing severe disease and dying

The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 accounted for 99.2% of all cases sequenced in the latest week, according to the World Health Organization, further cementing its dominance over other variants. In its weekly epidemiological update, the agency said that while vaccine effectiveness wanes against omicron for all...
PUBLIC HEALTH

