As if it wasn’t made obvious enough by last year’s successful release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, anime has come a long way from being a niche genre that was largely inaccessible to the west unless you were a super fan who knew where to look. What that and this year’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 specifically prove, though, is how far the genre has come in crawling its way to the top of global box offices as well. Anime movies were even harder for fans to get their hands on years ago — subbed or dubbed — and animation studio MAPPA’s latest endeavor opened in second at the U.S. box office, only behind superhero and DC Comics IP titan The Batman.

