PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Victory Brewing Company is stepping up to help Philadelphia’s homeless community. At an event on The Parkway, the company presented a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit organization “Back On My Feet.” The organization helps combat homelessness. Victory is also encouraging others to help. They are collecting new pairs of socks and sneakers to benefit “Back On My Feet” members. Anyone who makes a donation will get 50% off appetizers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO