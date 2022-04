During the closed session of the April 18 Sedalia 200 Board of Education meeting, Ben Lyles was hired as head coach for the Smith-Cotton High boys basketball program. Lyles, a 1997 graduate of Smith-Cotton, was a team captain and three-year letter winner for the Tigers in both basketball and football. He also earned a football letter at the University of Missouri-Columbia as a wide receiver/defensive back.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO